Apple Inks $95M Deal To End IPhone, IPad Warranty Suit

By Mike Curley (October 4, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A class of smartphone and tablet buyers is asking a California federal court to give the go-ahead to a $95 million settlement to resolve claims that Apple Inc. failed to honor its warranties by replacing broken iPhone and iPad devices with "remanufactured" units that were not as good as new ones. In a motion for preliminary approval, Vicky Maldonado and Justin Carter said the deal represents between 13% and 25% of the total damages their experts calculated their class claims were worth, but that it's an "outstanding" result as they risked no recovery at all by continuing the case to trial....

