NY Judge Drops Out Of Uber's 'Ransom' Suit Against Arbiter

By Andrew Strickler (October 4, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A New York judge on Monday walked away from Uber's suit against the American Arbitration Association over a $91 million "mass arbitration" bill, after the ride-hailing company offered — and then dropped — one of the judge's retired colleagues as an expert. In a brief letter, Commercial Division Judge Barry R. Ostrager informed Uber and AAA that his "professional and social relationship" with Uber's proffered expert, Charles Ramos, meant he had to leave the case. While acknowledging AAA's objection to Ramos' involvement as well as Uber's decision to drop Ramos, who is now heading up a private arbitration boutique, Judge Ostrager...

