CVS, Walmart Opioid Trial Defense Hazy On Pharmacists' Role

By Cara Salvatore (October 5, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the first trial over pharmacies' alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis heard seemingly contradictory opening statements on Tuesday from CVS and Walmart, whose attorneys alternately claimed the chains have almost no control over what's dispensed but also maintain independent discretion. National chains CVS and Walmart and regional chain Giant Eagle delivered opening arguments on the second day of a key opioid crisis trial, following the opening of co-defendant Walgreens late Monday. All four seek to convince a jury that they didn't contribute to an alleged flagrant public nuisance in Ohio's Lake and Trumbull counties, an addiction epidemic the...

