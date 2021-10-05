Google Seeks Docs From Yelp Executive In Monopoly Case

By Matthew Perlman (October 5, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Google urged a D.C. federal judge to make Yelp hand over documents from a senior public policy executive who led the company's outreach for claims against the search giant that ultimately appeared in the government's antitrust case. Google filed a public version of a motion to compel on Monday in the parallel enforcement actions from the U.S. Department of Justice and a contingent of state-level attorneys general accusing it of monopolizing search and search advertising markets. The motion, initially filed under seal on Friday, seeks documents from Luther Lowe, Yelp's senior vice president for public policy, contending that he has been...

