State Farm Can't Dodge COVID-19 Pandemic Premiums Suit

By Ben Zigterman (October 5, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. will have to face a lawsuit from the owner of a California cafe that accused the insurer of collecting excessive premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic, after a federal judge rejected its dismissal bid Tuesday. A California federal judge rejected State Farm's motion to dismiss a suit from a California cafe owner accusing the insurer of collecting excessive premiums during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick rejected State Farm's argument in its motion to dismiss the suit that only the state insurance commissioner has jurisdiction of the claims made by Caffe California...

