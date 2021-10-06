Walgreens, Purdue 'Colluded' To Spread Opioids, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (October 6, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Cleveland federal jury weighing groundbreaking claims against opioid-dispensing pharmacies heard testimony Wednesday that Walgreens "colluded" with Purdue Pharma to drive sales, allegedly welcoming the drugmaker to sell to its supervisors and handing over pharmacy sales data. In the trial, which started on Monday, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Giant Eagle are seeking to rebut claims that their pharmacies contributed to a supposed flagrant public nuisance in Ohio's Lake and Trumbull counties. Stanford University psychiatrist and addiction specialist Dr. Anna Lembke took the stand all day Wednesday, telling the jury that Walgreens proactively promoted opioids by working side-by-side with Purdue Pharma....

