Judge Says Haiti Central Bank Immune, Nixes Award Suit Stay

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 6, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge won't let Preble-Rish Haiti SA pause its $23 million award enforcement suit against the Haitian government, ruling Tuesday that the engineering firm most likely won't succeed while appealing for discovery access to the country's central bank funds. Preble-Rish won the arbitration against Haiti's Bureau de Monétisation des Programmes d'Aide au Développement after a soured fuel supply agreement, and the engineering firm is currently litigating a Second Circuit appeal for denied discovery requests. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel wrote in his Tuesday order and opinion that Banque de la Républic d'Haïti — the country's central bank,...

