Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Says Haiti Central Bank Immune, Nixes Award Suit Stay

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 6, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge won't let Preble-Rish Haiti SA pause its $23 million award enforcement suit against the Haitian government, ruling Tuesday that the engineering firm most likely won't succeed while appealing for discovery access to the country's central bank funds.

Preble-Rish won the arbitration against Haiti's Bureau de Monétisation des Programmes d'Aide au Développement after a soured fuel supply agreement, and the engineering firm is currently litigating a Second Circuit appeal for denied discovery requests.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel wrote in his Tuesday order and opinion that Banque de la Républic d'Haïti — the country's central bank,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!