Maxwell Jury May Be Asked To Sit During Holiday Season

By Rachel Scharf (October 6, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A group of 12 New Yorkers may spend the holiday season hearing sex-trafficking evidence against Ghislaine Maxwell, after a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday floated the idea of having jurors sit between Christmas and New Year's Day. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, who is overseeing the bombshell trial set to begin Nov. 29, asked federal prosecutors and counsel for the longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate how long they expect the proceeding to last. The judge said that even if jurors are in the courtroom five days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the trial may need to overlap with...

