Senator Calls For 'Urgency' In Securing FCC, NTIA Noms

By Kelcee Griffis (October 7, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The chairman of a Senate telecom subcommittee called on the Biden administration Thursday to act with "urgency" to nominate permanent leaders for the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Commerce's telecom branch. Sen. Ben Ray Luján D-N.M., closed out a Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband hearing that was focused on telemedicine by taking the administration to task for not putting forth nominations for leadership positions at the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which would allow the Senate to move forward with plugging the gaps. "It's simply unacceptable and inexcusable that there's no urgency from this...

