NY Fund Boss Gets 7 Years For $26M Belize Airport Scam

By Ivan Moreno (October 6, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The owner of an investment fund has been sentenced to seven years in prison for swindling $26 million from dozens of investors by lying to them about an airport he was purportedly building in Belize that never materialized. Brent Borland, 51, pocketed some investors' money and used it to buy luxury cars, a home in Florida, and to pay credit card bills, while repeatedly lying to clients about the Belize project, prosecutors said in a 2018 complaint. Borland, of Sag Harbor, New York, pled guilty in 2019 to securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla sentenced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS