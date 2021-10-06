Goldman, Investors Lay Out Cert. Fight Args For NY Judge

By Dean Seal (October 6, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- After a winding path to and from the U.S. Supreme Court, Goldman Sachs and its investors are back before the New York federal judge where their decade-old stock-drop case began, once again presenting arguments for and against class certification. The parties filed opening briefs Tuesday evening saying why U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty should or should not recertify the investor class in light of the Supreme Court's June directive for lower courts to consider whether a company's alleged misstatements are too generic to be relied upon by an entire class of investors when mulling a bid for certification. The case...

