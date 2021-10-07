GEO Group Says 9th Circ. Ruling Ends $1-A-Day Wage Retrial

By Jennifer Doherty (October 7, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Private prison contractor GEO Group told a Washington federal court that a recent Ninth Circuit decision vindicated its practice of paying detained migrants $1 per day for work performed at its Tacoma facility, days before its retrial is due to begin. In a motion for reconsideration filed late Wednesday, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contractor alerted the court to its win earlier this week in GEO Group v. Newsom, in which a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that a California state bill to phase out privately run immigration detention facilities, known as A.B. 32, couldn't stand because it conflicted with federal...

