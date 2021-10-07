Google To Settle Long-Running Data Leakage Privacy Battle

By Craig Clough (October 7, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Google and a group of its users told a California federal court Wednesday that they had reached a settlement agreement in principle to an 11-year-old privacy class action over allegations that its search engine leaked users' personal data, nearing an end to a battle that had made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. A joint filing with Judge Edward Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California updated the court on the development, although no terms were revealed. The parties said they were negotiating a written settlement agreement and would submit a motion seeking...

