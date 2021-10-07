Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

YouTube Gets Trump's Censorship Suit Transferred To Calif.

By Melissa Angell (October 7, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday granted YouTube's request to transfer former President Donald Trump's censorship lawsuit against the tech company to the Northern District of California, finding that a forum-selection clause within YouTube's terms of service is enforceable.

U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore ruled in a 24-page order that YouTube's forum-selection clause, which requires any claims that relate to its terms of service to be governed by California law, can be enforced since Trump brought the lawsuit as a private citizen rather than in his capacity as president.

When creating a YouTube account, all users must accept an agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!