YouTube Gets Trump's Censorship Suit Transferred To Calif.

By Melissa Angell (October 7, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday granted YouTube's request to transfer former President Donald Trump's censorship lawsuit against the tech company to the Northern District of California, finding that a forum-selection clause within YouTube's terms of service is enforceable. U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore ruled in a 24-page order that YouTube's forum-selection clause, which requires any claims that relate to its terms of service to be governed by California law, can be enforced since Trump brought the lawsuit as a private citizen rather than in his capacity as president. When creating a YouTube account, all users must accept an agreement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS