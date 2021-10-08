Real Estate Rumors: Wheelock, Apollo, X Caliber Funding

By Andrew McIntyre (October 8, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Wheelock Street Capital affiliate has paid $106.4 million for a West Palm Beach, Florida, hotel, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for The Ben, a 208-room property, and the seller is a Concord Hospitality affiliate, according to the report. Center Court Partners has landed $133 million in financing for a Boston residential condo building, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan from New York-based Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Prospect Ridge is for The Archer Residences, which has 62 units and is located in Boston's Beacon Hill Neighborhood, according to the report. Lender X Caliber Funding...

