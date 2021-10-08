Borrowers Ask 9th Circ. To Pause Tribe-Linked Usury Suit

By Joyce Hanson (October 8, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Borrowers suing tribe-linked lenders for charging illegally high interest rates have asked the Ninth Circuit to pause proceedings in the suit as they wait for the appellate court to resolve their petitions for a full-bench review of the court's recent decisions in two parallel actions. The borrowers led by Kimetra Brice and two other consumers asked the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to suspend briefing for an interlocutory review of a lower court's class certification ruling in the instant suit because the appellate court decided of its own accord to stay the matter pending its resolution of two other Brice suits against...

