Dems Ask FTC To Enforce Children's Privacy Policies

By James Arkin (October 8, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A trio of Democratic lawmakers wrote to the chair of the Federal Trade Commission on Friday urging the agency to use its authority to ensure that tech companies are following recently announced policy changes to protect children and teenagers online. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. and Reps. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., and Lori Trahan, D-Mass., cited in their letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan several policy changes from Instagram and Google announced in recent months ahead of implementation of a new United Kingdom privacy law. The lawmakers wrote that the agency should verify that the companies are following their own publicly released policy...

