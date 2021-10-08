Apple Says 9th Circ. Appeal Should Stay Epic App Store Order

By Dave Simpson (October 8, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Apple asked a California federal court to stay its order that would let Epic Games and other app developers steer customers to outside platforms for purchases, citing its appeal to the Ninth Circuit and arguing Friday that it needs time to work through complex legal, technological and economic issues. The company argues that the court's injunction, put forth last month and set to go into effect on Dec. 9, could have "unintended downstream consequences" for consumers and the iPhone App Store platform as a whole. "Apple is carefully working through many complex issues across a global landscape, seeking to enhance information...

