'Varsity Blues' Verdict Takes Pressure Off Feds — For Now

By Chris Villani (October 12, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors' clean sweep in the first trial over the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme gives them a road map for victory in future cases without needing to call a central witness who has been accused of stretching the truth, but it leaves the convicted parents with meaty appellate issues, experts say. A jury found hedge fund founder John Wilson and former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz guilty of paying or agreeing to pay bribes to secure their children spots at top colleges with phony athletic credentials. And prosecutors did it without calling the admitted mastermind of the scheme, William "Rick" Singer, whom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS