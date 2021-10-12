Oglala Sioux Tribe Won't Help Army Corps' DAPL Review

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 12, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Oglala Sioux Tribe announced that it is no longer helping the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers create an environmental impact statement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying the contractor developing the review is biased in favor of the pipeline company. Leaders of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe had sent a letter in September to the Army Corps, criticizing how the agency selected Environmental Resources Management to conduct the pipeline's environmental impact statement after it had filed two amicus briefs supporting the pipeline's easement. The Oglala Sioux Tribe pulled out of the review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS