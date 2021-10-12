High Court Vacates Another Border Wall Funding Suit

By Grace Dixon (October 12, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday told the D.C. Circuit to ax an earlier order breathing life into House Democrats' challenge to former President Donald Trump's diversion of $8.1 billion for border wall construction, saying only that the issue is moot. In a sparse one-paragraph order, the high court vacated the circuit court's finding that the House has standing to challenge the diversion of border wall funding, per the Biden administration's request. Coming days after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it is canceling the last of its border wall contracts, the ruling marks the third time under President Joe...

