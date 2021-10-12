Donziger Launches 2nd Circ. Appeal With Vladeck On Team

By Cara Salvatore (October 12, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger is beginning an appeal of his six-month prison sentence for contempt, with constitutional law scholar Steve Vladeck part of an expanded legal team that urged the Second Circuit to grant bail pending appeal. Recently sentenced for disobeying court orders arising from Chevron's civil case over a $9 billion oil pollution judgment in Ecuador, Donziger has already spent over two years under pretrial and presentencing house arrest. Now, he plans a Second Circuit appeal centered on the alleged unconstitutionality of the case, which was led by a court-appointed special prosecutor. Vladeck, of the University of Texas, confirmed Monday...

