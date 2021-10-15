Health Hires: Orrick, Sheppard Mullin

By Adam Lidgett (October 15, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has added an attorney experienced in the health care and life sciences realm from Squire Patton Boggs LLP, while Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has boosted its health care industry team with an addition from Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Orrick Franklin Monsour Franklin Monsour has joined Orrick in New York City, according to an Oct. 11 announcement, bringing with him years of experience as a prosecutor and adviser. A former federal prosecutor, Monsour has dealt with a myriad...

