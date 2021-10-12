Bankruptcy Venue Reform Bill Needs Amending

By Kenneth Rosen and Philip Gross (October 12, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The issue of venue reform has been debated for many years and is again being revisited in light of the expected surge in bankruptcy cases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and certain recent large Chapter 11 filings, including Purdue Pharma LP and Mallinckrodt in the pharmaceutical space, Boy Scouts of America and USA Gymnastics in abuse-related cases, and Neiman Marcus Group, J.C. Penney Co. Inc., J. Crew Group Inc., Brooks Brothers, Century 21 and Modell's Sporting Goods in the retail space. While some of these cases were filed in varied districts around the country, most of these cases —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS