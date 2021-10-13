Progressive, Software Co. Face Class Action For Car Payouts

By Brett Barrouquere (October 13, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of Progressive Casualty Insurance and the company it uses to manage claims face proposed class allegations in Georgia federal court that Progressive arbitrarily lowers vehicle settlement values for total loss claims throughout Georgia. Named plaintiff Keddrick Brown says Progressive's action results in claimants not being able to recoup full value for their cars. He says Progressive's use of what's called a "projected sold adjustment" in determining the value of a car declared a total loss violates governing Georgia law requiring insurers to pay the actual cost for the insured to buy another car when total loss claims are settled....

