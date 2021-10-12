Alsup Cites 'Red Flag' In Denying UnitedHealthcare Deal

By Hannah Albarazi (October 12, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup denied preliminary approval of a class action settlement Tuesday between UnitedHealthcare and patients who claimed the insurer refused to cover liposuction to treat a chronic health condition, saying the deal cleared the way for "excessive" attorney fees and is "unfair to class members." "Sadly," Judge Alsup wrote, "this is another class settlement proposal in which class counsel get vast amounts of cash but the class members get merely a cosmetic settlement." Class representative Mary Caldwell lodged her suit in 2019 after UnitedHealthcare refused to cover her liposuction procedure, which her doctor considered a necessary treatment for...

