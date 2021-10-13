Ex-NBA Player Tony Allen Pleads Not Guilty In Fraud Case

By Max Jaeger (October 13, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Retired NBA shooting guard Tony Allen, one of 18 former players charged with defrauding the league's health care plan through fake medical treatments, pled not guilty Tuesday and said through a lawyer he will "prepare his defense." The former NBA All-Defensive Team member was among the most prominent defendants charged last Thursday with a $4 million benefits fraud scheme allegedly masterminded by former Boston Celtic Terrence Williams. Allen was arrested and released on a $500,000 bond following an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, court records show. "Yesterday, Mr. Allen entered a not guilty plea to the charge against him contained...

