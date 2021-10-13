Billionaire's Doc Bid Again Rejected In $297M Award Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (October 13, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Two companies owned by Spanish-Filipino billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr. lost a second attempt to compel discovery in a $297 million award enforcement, and with it, their defense that casino operator Global Gaming Asset Management secured the award by withholding evidence of bribery from the tribunal. In an order issued Tuesday in New York federal court, U.S. District Judge Lorna D. Schofield upheld the court's September decision to deny a discovery request filed by Razon-owned Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels and Sureste Properties Inc., and reminded the companies that an arbitration award confirmation is a "summary proceeding" that simply turns the award...

