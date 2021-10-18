Cities' Lead Pipe Overhauls Need More Than Federal Cash

By Clark Mindock (October 18, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- An unprecedented $45 billion to pay for lead pipe replacement across the country could be set aside through key bills making their way through Congress, but local governments may face pitfalls as they take steps toward lead-free systems, even with plenty of cash. An estimated 9 million homes across the country use lead service lines, and high-profile incidents of lead leaching into water supplies and poisoning drinking water have put the issue of replacing those pipes in the spotlight. In response, Congress has included $15 billion to fund replacement in a bipartisan infrastructure package and is debating as much as $30...

