Watchdogs Want Trump Org Blocked From Federal Contracts

By Daniel Wilson (October 13, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A pair of watchdog groups and a law professor have urged federal agencies to suspend the Trump Organization from contracting, saying recent indictments, settlements and a critical congressional report show the company is not fit to work with the government. Under the relevant regulations, the companies that make up former President Donald Trump's sprawling business empire should be immediately suspended from federal contracts and programs, according to a referral letter sent to five federal suspension and debarment officials Tuesday by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the Project on Government Oversight, and Steven Schooner, professor of government procurement law at...

