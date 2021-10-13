Uber Has Itself To Blame For $91M Arbitration Bill, Judge Says

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 13, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge ruled Wednesday that a deluge of arbitration claims against Uber — and the $91 million in "outrageous" fees the ride-sharing giant says it now faces — is a nightmare of the company's own making and that he would not grant an injunction to halt a multimillion-dollar payment. After a two-day hearing, New York State Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed reasoned that Uber was essentially complaining about the "natural consequences" of its decision to impose arbitration provisions on its users. The multibillion-dollar corporation had also failed to show how it would be irreparably harmed if it had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS