Deloitte Workers Sue Over 'Astronomical' 401(k) Fees

By Rachel Stone (October 14, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Deloitte workers slapped the accounting giant with a proposed class action in New York federal court, claiming the company allowed two multibillion-dollar retirement plans to get saddled with "astronomical" fees. Current and former Deloitte employees Rupinder Singh, Jeffrey S. Popkin, Joni Walker and Jenny Mark, whose Wednesday complaint seeks to represent a class of 90,000 participants across two plans, said the company should have used those plans' "jumbo" size to negotiate lower fees. "Defendants, however, did not try to reduce the plans' expenses or exercise appropriate judgment to scrutinize each investment option that was offered in the plans to ensure they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS