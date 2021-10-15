NPE Patent Cases Increase By 11% In 2021

By Andrew Karpan (October 15, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Patent litigation by nonpracticing entities continues to climb this year, with a new report estimating that these suits are up almost 11% compared with the same period last year, driven in part by disputes over automotive and mobile device patents. The report, released Tuesday by RPX Corp., tallied that 1,786 defendants were added to patent litigation campaigns from January to September, a 10.9% increase compared with the same period in 2020. RPX's report pointed out that Texas law firm IP Edge LLC racked up "a total of 462 defendants so far this year." When RPX last checked in on the firm in...

