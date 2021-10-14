Ga. Hotel Seeks Jury In Sex-Trafficking Coverage Row

By Angela Childers (October 14, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Red Roof Inn franchisee is urging a Georgia federal judge to allow a jury to weigh in on its dispute with Mesa Underwriters over insurance coverage for a sex-trafficking suit, arguing that policy language in its assault and battery exclusion is "broad, vague and ambiguous." A suit alleges that Khamlai Lodging and Khamlai Management, which operate a Red Roof Inn in the Atlanta suburbs, negligently allowed sex trafficking to occur. (Brian Ach/AP Images for Red Roof Inn) Khamlai Lodging and Khamlai Management, which operate a Red Roof Inn in the Atlanta suburbs, filed a response Wednesday to Mesa Underwriters' request...

