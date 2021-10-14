4 Accused Of Sweeping $7.6M COVID Fraud Scheme

By Max Jaeger (October 14, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Four people were accused Thursday of bilking $7.6 million in federal coronavirus aid by collecting personal information from more than 1,000 people and using it to submit a flurry of bogus benefits applications in exchange for kickbacks. Prosecutors say Jacob Carter of Maryland, Quadri Salahuddin and Anwar Salahuddin of New York, and Christal Ransom of California either obtained personal information or personally filed phony applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration using a trove of stolen identification between March and July of last year. The defendants allegedly convinced people to fork over details like their dates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS