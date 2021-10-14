Parnas Jury Sees Barrage Of Trump-World Photos

By Stewart Bishop (October 14, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the campaign finance trial of former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and his former business partner Andrey Kukushkin on Thursday saw numerous photos of people in the case posing with former President Donald Trump and others in his orbit, pictures taken as the alleged conspirators sought political support to set up a legal cannabis business. Parnas and Kukushkin are accused of conspiring to illegally transfer $1 million from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to favored political candidates, who the defendants believed could help them obtain elusive licenses for recreational cannabis businesses. The panel spent the better part of the day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS