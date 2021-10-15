How Canceling The Border Wall Affects Gov't Contractors

By Adrien Pickard (October 15, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Drawing a sharp contrast between himself and former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden campaigned on the oft-repeated promise to put an end to construction of the border wall during his ultimately successful 2020 presidential bid. Following his election, as one of his first official acts, Biden signed a proclamation on Jan. 20, halting construction on the U.S.-Mexico border and ordering agency heads to develop a plan for the redirection of funds concerning the southern border wall.[1] Thereafter, at the White House's direction, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection was canceling two contracts in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS