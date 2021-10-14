Ex-Boeing Chief Technical Pilot Indicted Over 737 Max Probe

By Lauren Berg (October 14, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co. on fraud charges, alleging he misled a Federal Aviation Administration evaluation of the 737 Max and withheld crucial information about the plane's flight controls. Federal prosecutors claim that when the FAA's Aircraft Evaluation Group was inspecting and certifying Boeing's 737 Max jets, Mark A. Forkner, 49, didn't hand over all the information about the plane's automated flight control system, known as MCAS, which meant that some crucial details were left out of manuals and pilot training materials. "Forkner allegedly abused his position of trust by intentionally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS