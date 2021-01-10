Teva Fears 'Incredibly Damaging' Parody Videos In Opioid Trial

By Jeff Overley (October 19, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals is scrambling to stop jurors in a New York opioid trial from viewing internal videos that transformed famous film scenes into parodies of narcotic painkiller marketing, warning that the clips are so provocative they could single-handedly destroy the drugmaker's defense. In a flurry of recent court filings, Teva has feverishly fought the introduction of several videos created roughly 15 years ago for its Cephalon division in connection with the launch of the fentanyl drug Fentora. In addition to various technical arguments, Teva has asserted that the footage — spoofs of the sales drama "Glengarry Glen Ross," the legal drama...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS