49ers Stadium Contractor To Pay Team $6M For ADA Liability

By Rachel Scharf (October 15, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- The general contractor for Levi's Stadium has agreed to pay $6 million to the San Francisco 49ers for its alleged role in building a purported "disability access nightmare," two years after the NFL team inked a $24 million Americans with Disabilities Act class settlement over the venue. The contractor, a joint venture between Turner Construction Company and Devcon Construction Co., on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh to sign off on its third-party settlement with the 49ers and a host of other defendants, including the city of Santa Clara. Under the deal, Turner-Devcon will pay the 49ers $6 million...

