Texas Justices Reverse Course To Hear Bullet Train Fight

By Katie Buehler (October 15, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday reversed its previous denial of review and decided to take up claims that the private developers of a high-speed passenger train from Dallas to Houston can't use eminent domain to survey and take land for the project. The state's high court withdrew a June 18 decision denying landowner James Fredrick Miles' petition for review, reinstated the petition and set oral arguments for Jan. 11. Miles is seeking to bar Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics Inc. from surveying his land and using eminent domain as they plot out the best route...

