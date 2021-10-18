Kahn Swick To Lead Post-SPAC Investor Suit Against CarLotz

By Katryna Perera (October 18, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has appointed Kahn Swick & Foti LLC to serve as lead counsel in a securities class action that alleges consignment-to-retail used car company CarLotz made misleading statements that have caused its stock price to fall by more than half since being taken public at the start of the year. Kahn Swick & Foti on Friday beat out three other firms that were looking to lead the case. Pomerantz LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP had all filed motions to serve as class counsel, according to court filings. In addition...

