Walmart Blasts Ohio Counties' Sanctions Bid In Opioid Trial

By Emily Field (October 18, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Walmart on Monday told the Ohio federal judge overseeing two counties' bellwether trial against pharmacies in the opioid multidistrict litigation that their request for sanctions is "ginned up" and based on documents already produced that have nothing to do with the counties. Walmart told U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster that Lake and Trumbull counties' late Sunday night request for sanctions is based mostly on documents that the retail giant already produced months and weeks ago and that have nothing to do with the counties. Most of the files come from Brad Nelson, a witness in the trial and a compliance...

