Psych Exams Sought In Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (October 18, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles County wants Kobe Bryant's widow and others to undergo psychiatric evaluations to support claims they suffered emotional distress injuries because of graphic photos taken by emergency workers of the helicopter crash that killed the retired basketball superstar, but one aviation expert predicted the request would be denied. The county asked for the exams in response to a suit filed by Vanessa Bryant and other victims' relatives that accuses L.A. County first responders of turning "the intensely private deaths of their loved ones into macabre gossip and cocktail conversation" when they shared graphic photos of the victims' remains on their...

