Ex-Security Firm Employees Plead Guilty To Rigging Bids

By Matthew Perlman (October 18, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that two former employees of G4S Secure Solutions NV have pled guilty to criminal antitrust charges stemming from an alleged conspiracy to fix prices and allocate customers for security contracts in Belgium. The DOJ said in a statement that G4S' former director of sales, Bart Verbeeck, and the company's ex-director of operations, Robby Van Mele, both admitted to colluding with competitors to divvy-up security services contracts and to fix the prices that were bid in violation of the Sherman Act. G4S agreed to pay a reduced, $15 million criminal fine in June over its...

