Delta Jury's $8.5M Public Humiliation Verdict Up In Air

By Lauren Berg (October 18, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found Friday that an Egyptian-American man who defecated himself after Delta Airlines employees handcuffed him and refused to let him use the bathroom suffered $8.5 million in damages, but possible problems with the verdict form and the jury's answers left that verdict up in the air. Jurors found that Atef Bandary suffered $2.5 million in bodily injury and $6 million in emotional distress, and that he was 15% liable for the harm, setting the stage for a possible $7.2 million verdict against Delta. But U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer asked the parties to brief her on...

