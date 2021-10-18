Court OKs $10M Settlement In Walmart Military Leave Suit

By Rachel Stone (October 18, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal court signed off on a $10 million settlement agreement between Walmart and a class of employees who say the retailer shortchanged them on pay for temporary military leave, giving the workers' lawyers about $1 million less than they asked for. A Massachusetts federal judge has signed off on Walmart's $10 million settlement in a class action accusing the retailer of failing to pay workers for short-term military leave. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) In Friday's order, U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley opted against granting class counsel their initially requested $4.7 million in attorney fees and $18,000 in expenses,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS