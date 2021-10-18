J&J's Bankrupt Unit Says Ch. 11 Stay Extends To Parent Co.

By Vince Sullivan (October 18, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- LTL Management LLC told a North Carolina bankruptcy judge on Monday that the automatic stay of litigation granted to Chapter 11 debtors should extend to its parent company, Johnson & Johnson, and that the thousands of talc personal injury lawsuits pending against the health care giant should be paused. The newly created subsidiary holding Johnson & Johnson's talc liability told a bankruptcy judge on Monday that the stay of litigation granted to Chapter 11 debtors should extend to its parent company. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) In a motion, LTL Management said it believes that the Chapter 11 stay automatically applies to J&J and...

