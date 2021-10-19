Ex-Boeing Exec's Indictment Bolsters Suit, Investors Say

By Jonathan Capriel (October 19, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Boeing investors says the recent criminal charges lodged against a former company executive for allegedly lying to federal regulators about flight controls on the 737 Max jets are more evidence that their lawsuit against the aerospace giant should be allowed to move forward. In a filing submitted in Illinois federal court Monday, lead plaintiff Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi said its civil suit, claiming Boeing misled investors about the safety of the Max, "mirrors" the U.S. Department of Justice's indictment against Mark Forkner, Boeing's former chief technical pilot. Forkner is accused of deceiving the Federal Aviation...

