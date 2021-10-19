Real Estate Pros Look To Nix Clients' Easement Tax Fraud Suit

By Theresa Schliep (October 19, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A group of real estate practices and professionals urged a Georgia federal court to toss a suit accusing them of promoting illegitimate conservation easement schemes, saying clients were warned about the tax and audit risks of their investments. The court should dismiss the proposed class action from C. Jackson Hoover and other clients accusing Strategic Capital Partners and other real estate practices and professionals of committing fraud in promoting the conservation easement schemes, those professionals said Monday. The clients were told to seek external advice on the investments they were making in exchange for tax breaks and were warned about the...

